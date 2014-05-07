版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 7日 星期三 15:01 BJT

BRIEF-Casino shares up nearly 3 percent on plan to list e-commerce unit

PARIS May 7 CASINO : * Shares trading up nearly 3 percent after news to list e-Commerce unit
