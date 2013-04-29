Gamblers not so anonymous: Beijing keeps closer eye on Macau

| MACAU, April 30
MACAU, April 30 With little fanfare, China is
sending an official with a 'tough cop' reputation to be its top
man in Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, as Beijing puts
tackling corruption centre stage.
Li Gang, a veteran of handling contentious issues in Hong
Kong, is slated to this year take control of China's liaison
office in the former Portuguese colony - which like Hong Kong is
a special administrative region under China's 'one country, two
systems' principle.
The office, China's representative in Macau, has deepened
its ties with casino and junket operators, who helped bring in
over two-thirds of Macau's $38 billion in revenues last year.
The low-key but significant moves signal a deliberate
attempt by China to be more directly involved in the oversight
of Macau, which has drawn unwanted attention with reports of
mainland officials laundering state funds and betting millions
in the casinos' high-roller VIP rooms.
Rather than signalling a crackdown on Macau's lucrative
gambling industry, casino executives say the target is those
Chinese officials using public money or pledging state assets to
gamble - money that could otherwise be invested in businesses.
For example, Yang Kun, a vice president at Agricultural Bank
of China , owed Macau casinos 3 billion
yuan ($490 million) in gambling debts, while local media have
reported former high-flying politician Bo Xilai laundered money
through Macau. There has been no official ruling on either case.
"They are taking a much more proactive role. The Chinese
government is more concerned about assets being wasted," said a
senior executive at a Macau casino, who didn't want to be named
due to the sensitivity of the situation. "For them, it's not
about the funds being gambled, but about businesses or factories
being squandered."
CLOSER SCRUTINY
China has revamped its anti-money laundering rules, Reuters
reported this month, and Macau is overhauling its laws to set
more explicit requirements to detect suspicious transactions.
Francis Tam, Secretary for Economy and Finance, has said there
will be stricter oversight of the gaming industry, with the
government paying closer attention to abnormal capital flows.
Suspicious transaction reports in Macau rose by almost a
fifth last year to 1,840, and more than 70 percent of those were
related to the gaming industry, according to Macau's Financial
Intelligence Office.
Li, who sits on the Chinese Communist Party's Central
Commission for Discipline Inspection, was appointed deputy
director of the Macau liaison office in December, and political
analysts expect him to be China's main representative later this
year when the current chief is due to retire.
Having won plaudits for his firm handling of elections and
electoral reform in Hong Kong as deputy director, Li has been
quoted by local media as saying anti-corruption efforts are in
line with a broader effort - and one of new Chinese President Xi
Jinping's priorities - to tackle graft and the illicit outflow
of funds, rather than a crackdown on Macau's gaming industry.
MORE INVOLVED
Located on the tip of China's southern coast, Macau is the
only place in China where casinos are legal, and more than
two-thirds of its visitors come from the mainland. Each month,
gaming rakes in more than half of Las Vegas' annual revenue of
$6.2 billion.
"China's government is always focusing and concentrating on
Macau's development," said a representative of the liaison
office - which works from a recently renovated building that
towers above the gaudy casinos and ubiquitous pawn shops - in
response to a question on whether the government was increasing
its attention on Macau.
After the release of notorious mobster Wan "Broken Tooth"
Kuok-koi in December, representatives from the liaison office
informed casino operators that if they faced any trouble they
should go directly to them. Under Portuguese control, VIP junket
operators like Wan tended to take matters into their own hands,
resulting in frequent and bloody violence in the 1990s.
Macau junkets are companies or individuals authorised to
issue credit to gamblers and settle any subsequent debts. The
biggest junket firms run multi-billion dollar operations. Alvin
Chau, founder of one of the leading operators Suncity Group, was
this year selected as a member of China's CPPCC Guangdong
provincial committee, elevating his political credentials.
Macau's first Junket Association was created on the eve of
Broken Tooth's release, with operators, liaison office
representatives and local regulators attending a lavish dinner
at Las Vegas Sands Corp's new resort. Photos and videos
of the dinner posted online show junket operators taking oaths,
raising their right hand and reading from a small piece of white
paper in the other.
"The association will strive to work together to keep
society stable and the economy flourishing and transform Macau
into an international city," the Apple Daily quoted the
association's president Guo Zhizhong as saying.
Deborah Ng, director of Macau's Financial Intelligence
Office, has said that casino operators have adequate controls in
place to detect if government officials or high-ranking
politicians are gambling.
"I think there's improvement. I can't say what we have done
now will totally prevent the risk, but actually we can see that
things are improving," Ng said.