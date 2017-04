Oct 2 Castle Alternative Invest AG :

* Said on Wednesday 11,580,460 put options had been declared for exercise from Sept. 17 to and including Sept. 30

* Said net purchase price will be paid on Oct. 6

* Said had decided to launch new share buyback programme through second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange

* Said it would start on Oct. 2 (first trading day) and a maximum of 658,798 registered shares will be purchased

Source text: bit.ly/1va7cax

Further company coverage: