UPDATE 1-Casual Male Q2 beats Street, reaffirms outlook

Aug 18 Casual Male Retail Group Inc's
second-quarter profit beat Wall Street estimates on higher
margins, and the men's apparel retailer reaffirmed its outlook
for the year.
For the fiscal 2011, the company expects earnings of 40-45
cents a share on sales of $405-$410 million.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 41
cents a share on sales of $407.1 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter net income rose to $6.6 million, or 14 cents
a share from $5.6 million, or 12 cents a share, a year ago.
Sales for the company, which makes clothing for bigger and
taller men, rose 4 percent to $100.9 million.
Analysts were looking at earnings of 13 cents a share on
revenue of $99.53 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Same-store sales rose 4.9 percent.
Gross margin improved by 190 basis points to 48.3 percent.
Shares of the Canton, Massachusetts-based company closed at
$3.45 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)