Aetna sells $150 mln cat bond to cover medial claims

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
LONDON Jan 24 U.S. health insurer Aetna sold $150 million of catastrophe bonds to cover higher-than-expected medical claims, drawing strong demand, according to traders.
Credit agency Standard & Poor's assigned BBB+ and BB+ ratings respectively to the Class A and B notes.
Catastrophe bonds allow insurers to pass on extreme risks, such as those related to earthquakes or hurricanes, to financial market investors. They are seen as an alternative to reinsurance.
The deal will cover the U.S. insurer against claims on a portion of Aetna's group commercial health insurance business.
It is the fourth issue from Aetna's Cayman Islands-based Vitality Re vehicle, and was 4.5 times oversubscribed, said one UK-based cat bond trader with knowledge of the transaction.
The $105 million Class A notes priced at 275 basis points above Money Market Treasury Funds (MMTF) - which are rated AAA by S&P - and the Class B $45 million notes came in at 375 bps above.
The notes are structured with an 'indemnity trigger', with a payout due if medical claims "exceed 102 percent for the Class A notes and 96 percent for the Class B notes," S&P said.
Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas structured the deal.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict