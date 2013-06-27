Cat bond sales surpass 2012 to head towards record high

LONDON, June 27 Catastrophe bond sales are expected to hit record levels by the end of 2013, brokers and reinsurers say, because the bonds are attractively priced compared with traditional reinsurance.

They expect sales of cat bonds, which allow insurers and reinsurers to pass on risks related to extreme events to financial market investors, will at least match the market record of $7 billion.

More deals using the bonds, which are linked to events such as earthquakes or hurricanes, have been completed so far this year compared with the same period in 2012, according to data from the capital markets team at reinsurance broker Aon Benfield . It estimates issuance has reached $3,973 million compared with $3,588 million in the first six months of 2012.

Brokers expect issuance to reach $7 billion-$8 billion by year end.

The record high for cat bond issuance was in 2007, when sales reached just over $7 billion. Issuance was at nearly $6 billion in 2008 before the financial crisis escalated.

Reinsurance broker Willis Re said it has revised its previous estimate of a $5 to $6 billion year-end issuance total to $6 to $7 billion. Bill Dubinsky, head of ILS at Willis Capital Markets and Advisory, saw "a significant possibility of breaking the record set in 2007 of just over $7 billion."

Swiss Re said it expects a further $470 million in cat bonds to settle by July 2 and another $225 million in bonds to be issued in mid-July, as insurers look to buy cheap hurricane insurance during the Atlantic wind season.

As central banks have driven down interest rates, investors such as retirement schemes and hedge funds have been attracted by yields of 5-7 percent for many cat bonds.

Fixed income managers have also upped their allocation to cat bonds from 15 percent last year to around 30-35 percent this year, according to Swiss Re.

"The specialist cat bond funds have always dominated the investor space, accounting for around 70 percent in 2012, but as the fixed income managers increasingly become more involved in the asset class, this has dropped to 50 percent in 2013," Judy Klugman, managing director and head of ILS distribution at Swiss Re, said.

"The low interest rate environment has been compelling fixed income managers to look for relative value away from their bread and butter asset strategy," added Klugman.

Intense investor interest has knocked investment yields for investors down by around 22 percent on average.

But catastrophe risk has grown faster than available reinsurance, as more people move to disaster hotspots - resulting in U.S.-based state entities, such as the California Earthquake Authority, looking to catastrophe bonds for coverage.

Issuance is expected to increase in the last few months of the year after a seasonal lull as the market sits out the June-to-November U.S. hurricane season.