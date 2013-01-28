Cincinnati Insurance sells $61 mln U.S. catastrophe bond

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 28 The Cincinnati Insurance Company,
a subsidiary of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, has
sold a catastrophe bond to help cover itself against any major
earthquakes or storms hitting the mid-west United States this
year, said consultant Towers Watson, which helped with the
issue.
Towers Watson Capital Markets (TWCM), a subsidiary of Towers
Watson, raised $61.2 million from the cat bond notes
called Skyline Re 2013-1, the firm said in a statement on
Monday.
The bond will protect the company from earthquake claims
this year from tremors occurring in what is known as the "New
Madrid seismic zone", as well as storm losses.
The New Madrid seismic zone is a major earthquake-prone area
in the southern and mid-western United States where three of the
largest North American earthquakes in recorded history occurred
in the 19th century, according to the U.S. Geological Survey
website.
It is usually the big reinsurance companies, such as Swiss
Re and Munich Re, or primary insurance
companies such as Chubb Corporation and Allianz
that issue catastrophe bonds to transfer major risks on their
books to free up capital to underwrite new business.
Cat bond sales burgeoned last year thanks to a growing
perception that they are insulated from mainstream financial and
economic shocks.
But supply has not kept up with demand from investors,
prompting an increase in private bond placements, which are
regarded as carrying a higher risk for the investor.
Skyline Re is structured as an "indemnity bond", which means
the performance of the instrument depends on the actual loss of
the Cincinnati Insurance Company, rather than using data from a
aggregator firm, such as Property Claims Services, to define
whether an event qualifies under the terms of the deal or not.