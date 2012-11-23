PCS eyeing $11 billion Sandy loss estimate

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 23 U.S data aggregator Property
Claims Service (PCS) is putting insured losses from superstorm
Sandy at $11 billion, which currently leaves catastrophe bond
investors safe from losses - but experts say the figure is
likely to rise.
PCS has not formally released its loss review yet, but an
initial estimate based on its first survey has been seen by cat
bond funds and traders.
PCS is an industry loss compilation service used by the
majority of cat bonds to define whether an insurance event
qualifies for a payout under the terms of the deal.
Catastrophe bonds allow insurers to pass on extreme risks,
such as those related to earthquakes or hurricanes, to financial
market investors, and are seen as an alternative to reinsurance.
The initial figure from PCS, which bases its estimates on
confidential insurer surveys and its own database of houses
across the country, is much lower than estimates release by
disaster modeling firms such as RMS, AIR Worldwide and Eqecat,
which currently stand at $15 billion - $25 billion.
Losses topping $20 billion would trigger payouts on two
catastrophe bonds sponsored by Swiss Re, the world's
second-largest reinsurer, according to market participants
.
The $11 billion loss estimate from PCS will not
significantly impact the 67 percent of U.S.-hurricane exposed
cat bonds.
"While investors will be relieved by the loss estimate from
PCS, they will still be pondering the evolution of these figures
in general," one UK-based cat bond investor told Reuters.
Some transactions known as "aggregate" bonds are at risk of
losses, meaning it will only trigger if it accumulates enough
losses on an annual basis to reach a pre-agreed attachment
point.
Sandy could count as a qualifying event, say investors.
Cat bond issuers make regular interest payments to the
bondholders, and, if no catastrophe-related losses are incurred,
return the principal once the notes expire.
Investors usually receive interest payments and are required
to pay out only under specific conditions.
Such payouts are a rare occurrence, with only eight of some
210 property catastrophe bonds issued since 1997 ever being
triggered.
Historically, PCS has dramatically increased estimates from
its initial guess as it gathers data from insurers.
The firm raised its estimates for 2011's Hurricane Irene by
nearly 18 percent to $4.3 billion from its previous report.
Likewise, its initial estimate for Hurricane Katrina stood
at $3.4 billion - increasing to $41.1 billion two years after
the event.
- To join the Thomson Reuters Insurance Linked Securities
Community for more news and analysis, click here
(Reporting by Sarah Mortimer)