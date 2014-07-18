版本:
Catalent expects IPO to be priced between $19-$22/shr

July 18 Catalent Inc IPO-CTLT.N, controlled by Blackstone Group LP, said it expects its initial public offering to be priced between $19 and $22 per share, valuing the health technology company at about $2.57 billion at the top end.

Catalent's IPO of 42.5 million shares is expected to raise about $935 million at the top end of the expected price range. (1.usa.gov/1mVoy9Z)

The company provides advanced delivery technologies for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
