Catalent expects IPO to be priced between $19-$22/shr

BRIEF-Southern Co announces regular qtrly dividend of $0.58/share, up 2 pct over prior qtr
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
July 18 Catalent Inc IPO-CTLT.N, controlled by Blackstone Group LP, said it expects its initial public offering to be priced between $19 and $22 per share, valuing the health technology company at about $2.57 billion at the top end.
Catalent's IPO of 42.5 million shares is expected to raise about $935 million at the top end of the expected price range. (1.usa.gov/1mVoy9Z)
The company provides advanced delivery technologies for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2paPKdm) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Ride-services company Uber Technologies Inc may be required to provide passengers a way to tip their drivers, despite its longstanding resistance, if a plan by New York City's taxi regulator is implemented.