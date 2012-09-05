New Issue-Catalent Pharma Solutions sells $350 mln notes

BRIEF-Hudson Pacific says offering 8.50 mln common shares
* Hudson pacific properties announces public offering of common stock
Sept 5 Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc on Wednesday sold $350 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CATALENT PHARMA SOLUTIONS INC AMT $350 MLN COUPON 7.875 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 7.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/18/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 715 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
Feb 27 Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it has agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
Feb 27 Travel website operator Priceline Group Inc reported a 17.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher hotel bookings.