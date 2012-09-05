版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 05:46 BJT

New Issue-Catalent Pharma Solutions sells $350 mln notes

Sept 5 Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc 
on Wednesday sold $350 million of senior notes in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $250 million.
    Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and
JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: CATALENT PHARMA SOLUTIONS INC 

AMT $350 MLN    COUPON 7.875 PCT   MATURITY    10/15/2018
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S Caa1    YIELD 7.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/18/2012   
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 715 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐