版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 00:24 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns Caa1 to Catalent's proposed notes

Sept 5 Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc : * Moody's assigns caa1 to catalent's proposed notes * Rpt-moody's assigns caa1 to catalent's proposed notes

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐