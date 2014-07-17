Blackstone pays 3.6 bln euros for Catalunya Banc mortgage portfolio

MADRID, July 17 U.S. investment fund Blackstone
paid 3.615 billion euros ($5 billion) for a portfolio of
home loans belonging to Spain's bailed-out Catalunya Banc, the
lender said on Thursday, confirming an earlier Reuters story.
Spain's bank restructuring fund, the FROB, put 572 million
euros towards the deal, Catalunya Banc said. The government
hopes the sale of the huge portfolio will slim down the bank and
make it more attractive to buyers.
The book value of package of mortgages, almost half of which
are in default, is 6.392 billion euros and Catalunya Banc has
set aside provisions of 2.205 billion euros, the lender said in
a statement.
($1 = 0.7394 Euros)
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Inmaculada Sanz)