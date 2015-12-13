Year's best fund focuses on shorting "poorly designed" ETFs

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 13 In a year that is shaping up to
be the worst for hedge funds since at least 2011, one
little-known long-short mutual fund manager is beating some of
Wall Street's biggest names at their own game.
David Miller, 35, is doing so largely by using options to
short leveraged exchange traded funds which are ETFs that offer
two or three times the daily positive or negative return of an
index and which have become increasingly popular among hedge
funds and other traders as the broad U.S. market has flatlined.
Leveraged ETFs have seen inflows of $9.5 billion this year,
according to Lipper data.
In what may be a cautionary tale for investors who have been
drawn to leveraged funds, Miller's $155.6 million Catalyst Macro
Strategy fund, has posted returns of nearly 47 percent
over the last year by focusing on their flaws. That performance
makes Miller's fund the best performer among all
actively-managed equity funds tracked by Morningstar this year,
and nearly 20 percentage points greater than the next-best
performing fund.
The average hedge fund, by comparison, gained 1.1 percent
over the same time, the lowest return since the average loss of
5.4 percent in 2011, according to BarclayHedge.
At the heart of Miller's strategy is a bet against what he
calls "structurally flawed" ETFs. He has a list of approximately
100 such ETFs, nearly all of them leveraged, that he uses as the
basis for his trades.
Miller's base case is that most leveraged ETFs are poorly
designed because the nature of compounding wipes out their gains
over time.
An investor who puts $100 into a two-times leveraged fund
realizes a gain of 20 percent if the index it tracks goes up 10
percent in one day. Yet if the same index goes down 9.1 percent
the next day to fall back to its starting point, the same
investor who had $120 will realize a loss of 18.2 percent - or
$21.84 - and be left with just $98.16.
Miller uses options to hedge his holdings, focusing on
making bets that an ETF will have choppy trading rather than
sprinting off in any direction, a strategy that he says limits
his losses.
For example, he has a net short position on both an ETF that
offers a triple positive return of an index of Russian stocks
and one that offers a triple negative return of the
same index based on the idea that Russian stocks tend
to be volatile.
Indeed, both funds are down this year significantly, while
their underlying index, the Market Vectors Russia ETF index
, is up 22 percent. The bullish fund down 27.6 percent
while the bearish fund is down 66.9 percent.
To be sure, the strategy is not foolproof and carries risks
of its own, including high trading costs incurred from frequent
options trading and the risk that a leveraged ETF goes on a
prolonged run beyond Miller's strike price, leaving him on the
hook for theoretically unlimited losses.
At the same time, the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission
proposed a rule on Friday that would force ETFs to limit their
derivatives exposure, potentially forcing most leveraged ETFs to
shut down. In that case, Miller said he would be
forced to pivot his options strategy to focusing on
"inconsistencies" in the futures market for commodities.
So far, Miller has been able to hedge away most of his
losses. He has a net short position on the ProShares Ultra VIX
Short-Term Futures ETF, a fund that returns two times
the daily performance of the S&P VIX Short-Term Futures index.
The fund shot up more than 11 percent on December 9 of this
year. Yet Miller is willing to look past such daily losses and
focus on the long-term tendency of leveraged ETFs to "decay," he
said. The same fund he has a net short position on, for
instance, has a 78 percent decline for the year to date.
Fund experts say that Miller's strategy of using options to
short leveraged ETFs is unique, but does not have a long enough
track record to be judged as anything more than a fluke.
"This is quite rare to find any fund that is using this as
part of their strategy," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of
mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.
At the same time, Miller's short track record is its own
risk, he said. His strategy "has worked out excellently this
year for this fund, but it's still only one year of
performance," he added.
Miller, meanwhile, says that he has such a long list of what
he calls poorly thought-out ETFs that he feels no need to hope
that the fund industry keeps introducing more of them.
"There are so many terribly designed products out there
already," he says.
(Reporting by David Randall, with additional reporting by
Saquib Ahmned; editing by Linda Stern)