SXC Health to buy Catalyst Health for $4.4 bln

BRIEF-Aleris reports Q4 revenue of $613 million
* Aleris Corp qtrly net loss of $35 million compared to $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 SXC Health Solutions Corp said it will buy Catalyst Health Solutions Inc for about $4.4 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
The offer of $81.02 per share, represents a premium of about 28 percent to Catalyst's Tuesday closing.
* New results from second phase 3 study show significant efficacy of guselkumab and superiority versus Humira® in treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
March 3 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, with the U.S. dollar holding on to this week's gains on growing speculation that the U.S. Federal reserve would raise interest rate this month. Traders raised their stakes ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later on Friday that the Fed would raise short-term borrowing costs at its upcoming March meeting. March futures on the S&P TSX index w