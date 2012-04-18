版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 18日

SXC Health to buy Catalyst Health for $4.4 bln

April 18 SXC Health Solutions Corp said it will buy Catalyst Health Solutions Inc for about $4.4 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

The offer of $81.02 per share, represents a premium of about 28 percent to Catalyst's Tuesday closing.

