UPDATE 4-SXC to buy Catalyst in $4.4 bln deal

* Cash-and-stock offer $81.02/share, a 28 pct premium
* Combined company to have $13 billion in revenue
* SXC set to be fourth-largest pharmacy benefit manager
* Deal expected to add to SXC's 2013 adjusted profit
* SXC shares rise 8.1 pct, Catalyst jumps 31.4 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
April 18 SXC Health Solutions Corp
said it will buy rival pharmacy benefit manager
Catalyst Health Solutions Inc for $4.4 billion as it
seeks to keep pace in the rapidly consolidating market for
managing Americans' prescriptions.
The deal comes only two weeks after Express Scripts Inc
closed its $29 billion acquisition of Medco Health
Solutions, creating the clear leader in the pharmacy benefit
management (PBM) sector.
SXC, in buying Catalyst, will double the number of
prescription claims it handles, becoming the fourth-largest PBM
in the country and giving it more heft to compete with Express
Scripts in attracting employers, health insurers and other
customers.
"The landscape has changed with the Medco/Express Scripts
transaction," Jefferies & Co analyst Brian Tanquilut said. "It
is forcing some consolidation for other players to remain
competitive. If you want to play offense in the PBM space, you
need to be price competitive."
SXC Chief Executive Mark Thierer said the combined company
would be able to expand its reach to larger clients.
"With our increased size, we will strengthen our leadership
position among middle-market PBMs and be very well positioned to
compete against the nation's largest PBMs," Thierer, who will
head the combined company, told analysts on a conference call.
At $81.02 a share, the cash-and-stock offer represents a
nearly 28 percent premium to Catalyst's Tuesday closing price.
SXC said the deal would substantially add to earnings in
2013. The combined company is expected to have $13 billion in
revenue, it said. SXC posted $5 billion in revenue last year.
U.S.-listed shares of SXC jumped 8.1 percent to $86.79 in
morning trading.
Because SXC stock is a component of the offer, Catalyst
shares jumped above the offer price, rising 31.4 percent to
$83.50.
PBMs are supposed to cut the cost of medicines for their
employer and health plan clients, in large part by encouraging
more use of generic drugs. The sector's importance has grown
since the new U.S. healthcare law heightened focus on reducing
costs throughout the healthcare system.
SXC had been growing through acquisitions: It bought
privately held smaller rival HealthTrans LLC for $250 million
last November, the third deal in the PBM sector in 2011.
GAINING SCALE
The combined company, which will be headquartered in Lisle,
Illinois, will cover about 25 million members and handle about
200 million prescriptions.
SXC will rank behind Express Scripts, CVS Caremark
and the pharmacy benefit unit of insurer UnitedHealth Group
in terms of prescription claims handled, according to
Jefferies' Tanquilut.
Its larger size will allow it to gain more leverage in
negotiating buying drugs from pharmaceutical companies,
Tanquilut said.
"SXC saw that Medco/Express will have better buying power
as a larger entity," the analyst said. "Scale is the driver of
the PBM business."
While SXC has catered more to health insurer clients,
Catalyst's customers have tended to be state contracts and
corporations, Tanquilut said.
Under the terms of the deal, Catalyst shareholders will
receive $28 in cash and 0.6606 SXC share for each Catalyst
share.
The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of
2012. SXC expects $125 million in annual cost savings and other
synergies over the first 18 to 24 months after closing.
Catalyst has been using SXC's technology platform for its
claims processing, allowing for a likely smooth integration
between the companies, analysts said.
"In terms of the integration, the transaction risk is
relatively low," Paradigm Capital analyst Gabriel Leung said.
Some analysts said the deal could benefit the companies'
larger rivals in the short-term, because SXC and Catalyst will
be less likely to win new business as they focus on integration.
"These two small-cap PBMs have been taking share ... for a
number of selling seasons," BMO Capital Markets analyst Dave
Shove said in a research note. "This merger could reduce some
competitive pressure on CVS and Express Scripts as the new SXC
integration process diverts some mindshare."
SXC expects to finance the deal with $1.7 billion in debt.
On closing, SXC shareholders are expected to own about 65
percent of the combined company, with Catalyst shareholders
owning the rest.
J.P. Morgan was the lead financial adviser for SXC, while
Goldman Sachs was the lead financial adviser for Catalyst.