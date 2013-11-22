版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 22日 星期五

BRIEF-Catalyst Paper to reduce executive team by 3 positions

Nov 21 Catalyst Paper Corp : * To reduce executive TEAM and increase operational focus * Says will reduce the size of its executive team by three positions * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
