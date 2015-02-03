Catamaran backs Gilead's hepatitis C treatment over AbbVie competitor

Feb 3 Pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp
said on Tuesday that it will back Gilead Sciences Inc's
Harvoni and Sovaldi as exclusive hepatitis C treatments
on its drug coverage lists.
Gilead has been striking deals with pharmacy benefit
managers and insurers since AbbVie Inc late last year
launched a competing product called Viekera Pak that produces
similar high cure rates for hepatitis C.
The agreement puts Catamaran among the majority of payers
which have announced deals for preferred or exclusive status fpr
the Gilead drug, including Aetna Inc and UnitedHealth
Group Inc.
Catamaran said its agreement is based on clinical outcomes
and delivered through its BriovaRx specialty pharmacy. It said
patients would be monitored for full adherence to the drug
regimen.
The company declined to provide further information about
the structure of the agreement, which it said is designed to
ensure that the high-cost therapies deliver their promised
results.
Harvoni, a combination pill that includes Sovaldi, has a
list price of $94,500 while Sovaldi alone sells for $84,000 per
treatment. AbbVie's treatment, which comes in a blister pack
with multiple pills to be taken each day, lists for $83,319.
Analysts and investors have estimated that the price war between
AbbVie and Gilead has resulted in discounts and rebates of
around 30 percent, but both companies have declined to comment
on these figures.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Grant McCool)