Catamaran profit falls on higher interest expense

Nov 1 Catamaran Corp , the pharmacy benefit manager formerly known as SXC Health Solutions, reported a 19 percent fall in profit mainly due to a rise in interest expense.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $20.5 million, or 10 cents per share, from $25.3 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped to $3.2 billion from $1.3 billion.