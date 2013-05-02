版本:
Catamaran profit jumps on Catalyst buy

May 2 Pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp reported a 95 percent higher first-quarter profit, helped by the $4.4 billion acquisition of rival Catalyst Health Solutions.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $51.4 million or 25 cents per share, from $26.3 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

