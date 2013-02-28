Catamaran profit jumps after acquisitions

Feb 28 Pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp reported a 59 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit, helped by the acquisition of HealthTran.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $42.5 million, or 21 cents per share, from $26.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Catamaran, formerly known as SXC Health Solutions, said it executed a two-for-one stock split on Oct. 1.