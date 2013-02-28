版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 19:22 BJT

Catamaran profit jumps after acquisitions

Feb 28 Pharmacy benefit manager Catamaran Corp reported a 59 percent jump in fourth-quarter profit, helped by the acquisition of HealthTran.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $42.5 million, or 21 cents per share, from $26.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Catamaran, formerly known as SXC Health Solutions, said it executed a two-for-one stock split on Oct. 1.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐