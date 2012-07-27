Apple supplier Catcher confirms casualties at China plant

TAIPEI, July 27 Catcher Technology, a
casing supplier for Apple Inc, confirmed on Friday a
report that a gas leak at one of its plants in Suzhou, eastern
China, had caused casualties, but said the accident was
unrelated to production.
China's Xinhua Net reported late on Thursday that a chlorine
gas leak during waste water processing at the plant earlier in
the day had caused one death and left four people in comas.
"It has nothing to do with our production or material used.
It happened when a contractor was processing waste; it was
routine work. We are currently trying to understand what has
gone wrong," said James Wu, Catcher's vice president of
corporate finance.
Wu did not confirm the number of the casualties or the
nature of their injuries.
Shares of Catcher plunged as much as 7 percent in Taipei
trading on Friday, the maximum allowed in a day, but trimmed
losses to 3 percent by 0210 GMT. The main TAIEX index
was up 1.4 percent.
Last October, a separate Catcher plant in Suzhou was ordered
closed for a time because of complaints from nearby residents
about strong odours from gas emissions.