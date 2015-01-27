版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 28日 星期三 00:37 BJT

BRIEF-Catering International & Services FY revenue falls to 284.7 mln euros

Jan 27 Catering International & Services SA :

* FY revenue 284.7 million euros ($323.9 million) versus 291.4 million euros last year

* Q4 revenue 73.7 million euros versus 69.2 million euros last year Source text: bit.ly/1uYEz5e Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐