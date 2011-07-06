Caterpillar digs in with jumbo 2.3 bln yuan offshore bond - IFR

HONG KONG, July 6 U.S. heavy equipment manufacturer Caterpillar Inc raised 2.3 billion yuan ($355 million) by selling a second yuan-denominated bond in the offshore yuan market, the biggest issue yet by a foreign multinational company, bankers familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The bond, priced at 1.35 percent, was well inside a previous offering last November when the company raised funds at 2 percent, and in the middle of an early yield guidance of 1-1.5 percent, indicating growing demand for quality issues in the offshore yuan market, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported.

Caterpillar becomes the second company to return to the so-called "dim sum" bond market after Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Ltd raised offshore yuan funds in May. Fast food chain McDonald's Corp is also planning a second appearance in the market.

China's ambition to boost the use of its currency, also known as the renminbi, in international trade has led to the creation of Hong Kong as an offshore yuan hub, an experimental capital market that has seen explosive growth over the past year.

Yuan deposits in Hong Kong have grown nearly sixfold in the past year to 548 billion yuan ($84 billion) at the end of May, and trade settled in yuan swelled to an impressive 8 percent of total Chinese trade in the first quarter of 2011 from almost nothing a year earlier.

Widely recognised borrowers, including the World Bank, have jostled with first-time Chinese issuers to sell yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong to investors hungry for exposure to yuan assets.

Outstanding bonds have swelled to more than 130 billion yuan so far, and many expect the volume to exceed 200 billion by the end of the year.

The sharp growth of the offshore yuan bond market has encouraged foreign companies to consider the market as a fundraising tool for their mainland business plans rather than as merely a cheap financing option.

Standard Chartered Plc was the sole bookrunner for the Caterpillar offering, with Citigroup Inc as joint lead manager and Goldman Sachs Group Inc as co-manager.

Asian investors dominated the latest trade, with Hong Kong accounting for 62 percent and Singapore 18 percent, while Europe made up the remainder.

Funds took 54 percent, banks 24 percent, insurers 9 percent and private banks and others took the remaining 13 percent. About 80 investors participated in the offering. ($1 = 6.468 yuan) (Reporting by Nethelie Wong; Writing by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Chris Lewis)