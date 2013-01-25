版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 22:15 BJT

BRIEF-Caterpillar down in premarket after retail stats

NEW YORK Jan 25 Caterpillar Inc : * Down 1.3 percent to $95.35 in premarket after reporting retail statistics for the 3-month rolling period ended December 2012.
