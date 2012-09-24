版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 03:59 BJT

BRIEF-Caterpillar shares fall in late afternoon trade

NEW YORK, Sept 24 Caterpillar Inc : * Shares fall 1 percent in late aftenoon trade

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐