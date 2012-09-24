版本:
中国
2012年 9月 25日

BRIEF-Caterpillar shares extend losses in extended trade

NEW YORK, Sept 24 Caterpillar Inc : * Shares extend losses in extended trade; fall 1 percent after cutting 2015

outlook

