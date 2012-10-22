版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 22日 星期一 23:39 BJT

BRIEF-Caterpillar expects Q4 2012 results to be "slightly below" Q3 2012 resuls

Oct 22 Caterpillar Inc : * Expects Q4 2012 results to be "slightly below" Q3 2012 resuls * Says production in Q4 2012 and moving into 2013 will be below customer demand * Believes China's growth rate will improve to 8.5 percent in 2013 * Says more temporary plant shutdowns are coming

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐