BRIEF-Caterpillar expects Q4 2012 results to be "slightly below" Q3 2012 resuls

UPDATE 1-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
Oct 22 Caterpillar Inc : * Expects Q4 2012 results to be "slightly below" Q3 2012 resuls * Says production in Q4 2012 and moving into 2013 will be below customer demand * Believes China's growth rate will improve to 8.5 percent in 2013 * Says more temporary plant shutdowns are coming
WASHINGTON, March 3 Mexico-based homebuilder Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV has agreed to settle charges it reported fake sales to boost revenues in what U.S. authorities said on Friday was a $3.3 billion accounting fraud.