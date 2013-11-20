版本:
BRIEF-Caterpillar world dealer retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling period 2013 down 12 pct

Nov 20 Caterpillar Inc : * World dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month rolling

period ended October 2013 down 12 percent - SEC filing * North America dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month

rolling period ended October 2013 down 2 percent * Asia/pacific dealer reported retail statistics of machines for 3-month

rolling period ended October 2013 down 26 percent * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
