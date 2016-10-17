版本:
2016年 10月 17日

Caterpillar Inc CEO Doug Oberhelman to retire

Oct 17 Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar Inc said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Doug Oberhelman will retire, effective March 31.

The company named Jim Umpleby, group president for energy and transportation, as the new CEO. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

