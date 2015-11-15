Caterpillar does not see return to peak China 2010 excavator demand-FT

Nov 15 Caterpillar Inc does not expect
Chinese demand for hydraulic excavators to return to its 2010
peak, Tom Pellette, group president for construction industry
equipment, told the Financial Times in an interview published on
Sunday.
In October, Caterpillar forecast a drop in 2016 sales and
profit as the outlook for global mining, drilling and
construction activity remained bleak, and posted lower
third-quarter earnings.
The world's largest construction and mining company, which
the previous month announced a major restructuring, said slower
Chinese economic growth and Brazil's recession dented company
revenues as sales in all three of its major business segments
fell.
In China, industry-wide sales of certain excavators will
reach the "23,000 range" this year, Pellette said, compared to
more than 27,000 sold in March 2011 alone and the more than
112,000 for all of 2010, according to the FT.
"That shows how far off the peak we are," Pellette told the
FT. "My expectation is within China and globally that the market
will pick up to a level above where we are in 2015. But for
China specifically, our expectation is that the market will
rebound but we are not planning [for it to] get back to
2011/2012 levels."
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Christian Plumb)