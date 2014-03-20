INSIGHT-From dumb iron to Big Data: Caterpillar's dealer sales push

| March 20
March 20 Caterpillar Inc has a long
tradition of proudly - and publicly - proclaiming how much it
loves its dealers.
In recent years, the Peoria, Illinois-based company has
called the 178 independently owned businesses that distribute
its earth-moving products worldwide everything from "a critical
competitive differentiator" to "the foundation" of its success.
Now the world's largest maker of construction and mining
equipment is adopting a cooler tone with those dealers, asking
them: "What have you done for us lately?"
Caterpillar believes its distributors are missing out on
somewhere between $9 billion and $18 billion in easy-to-capture
revenue each year because they are falling down in at least
three ways. They are not tapping into the wealth of real-time
customer data now at their fingertips; they are not
communicating with each other; and they are not providing
customers across the globe with a consistent experience when it
comes to everything from e-commerce to parts and services
pricing.
So Caterpillar, which is in a hunt for new revenue because
of weakness in key markets, is giving dealers until the end of
the year to come up with a three-year plan to capture those lost
sales. Distributors who fail to meet their targets could have
their dealership agreements terminated, though top executives
insist a cull of dealers probably won't be needed.
"That would be the last resort, the last outcome and
certainly not desirable," says Chief Executive Officer Doug
Oberhelman.
Like its rivals, Caterpillar has integrated all kinds of
diagnostic technology into its machines that throws off a
torrent of real-time information about the health of the
products. The data helps owners track their equipment, optimize
its utilization and manage fuel and maintenance costs.
Better exploited by the dealers, the information could
immediately increase part and service sales to existing
customers, Caterpillar says. Dealers could anticipate problems,
schedule preventive and predictive maintenance and help
customers manage their equipment fleets more efficiently.
The company says its best dealers already do that pretty
decently and have, in the words of Stu Levenick, the group
president in charge of dealer relations, "an awareness of about
90 percent of their parts demand by customer, have it very well
segmented and understand where 90 percent of the opportunity
exists."
Many more dealers are missing out. "The average dealer, or
lower-performing dealer, he only knows 40 percent of his
opportunity," Levenick says. "And we demonstrated that if we
just take the best practices of the first group and apply it to
the other group, they automatically get a 6 to 8 percent
aftermarket share improvement ... just by doing something
obvious. But they haven't done it because we haven't directed
them to do it or helped them to do it."
BYPASSING BILLIONS IN SALES
Caterpillar is the latest company to see big dollars in
so-called Big Data. There are, by its reckoning, more than 3.5
million pieces of Caterpillar equipment in the field, many of
them fitted with sensors that send out continual status updates
about important mechanical systems and operator performance.
Caterpillar believes dealers could be billing for billions
of dollars more each year if they did a better job of thinking
of those machines as smart digital devices, constantly pinging
them with sales and service opportunities - not just dumb pieces
of iron.
The push, code-named Across the Table, was unveiled last
month at a private meeting of distributors and made public
earlier this month at an analyst meeting in Las Vegas.
Company executives say dealers are missing out on additional
billions in sales by not coordinating better with one another
and not offering consistent e-commerce solutions to customers
who, in many cases, work with more than one Caterpillar dealer
across the globe.
"Customer expectations have changed," says Levenick, who is
in charge of the initiative. "If they work with multiple
dealers, they want to have a common experience wherever they
go."
Oberhelman says cooperation and communication among
Caterpillar dealers often is "disjointed," especially when it
comes to locating parts and serving customers. He cites the
example of Australia, where the four dealers that have carved up
the country - and Caterpillar itself, which sells a handful of
specialized products directly to customers - operate dozens of
supply depots whose order and inventory systems aren't meshed.
"I don't know how many individual parts warehouses there
must be among four dealers and ours," Oberhelman says. "But it's
probably over 100. And we don't really today have those talk
to each other. You need a part in Perth. Our warehouse in
Melbourne may not have it, but it may not communicate with all
the other places in Australia before we have to go overseas to
get it."
A big chunk of any incremental revenue the dealers pick up
with the push would flow to Caterpillar, says Levenick. "It
can't go to them without going to us."
A SCRAMBLE FOR REVENUE
Caterpillar is also challenging dealers to do a better job
of navigating the sea change that's taken place in the
construction machine market, where sales of equipment to rental
companies now outnumber sales to contractors.
That creates problems because the independent dealer model,
which Caterpillar embraced shortly after its founding in the
1920s, "was never designed originally to handle the financial
loads or the operational capabilities of running a rental
organization," Levenick says. "If you look at a CAT dealer,
they're not structured in a way that United Rentals is."
Jason Marx, a director in the heavy-equipment practice of
AlixPartners, an industry consulting group, says the rental
business requires "a huge amount of working capital" and can
divert money away from other parts of a dealer's business that
might require some funding for growth.
Oberhelman acknowledges the strain the switch to rental is
putting on the company and its dealer network. "It moves the
financial pressure from the customer to the dealer and
ultimately up to us," he says. "And we just have to figure out
how to deal with that."
The push is not without risk. Caterpillar has long touted
its independent dealers, whose 162,000 workers more than double
its global headcount, as a key competitive advantage,
especially in recent years as lower-priced Asian rivals with
less robust dealer support networks rose up to challenge its
supremacy in the construction equipment market.
Messing with that could sour the special relationship that
Caterpillar says has been critical to its success in remaining
the world's No. 1 maker of construction and mining equipment.
But the company is in a scramble for additional revenue.
After peaking at $65.9 billion in 2012, sales plunged nearly 16
percent in 2013 as capital investment by the global mining
industry tanked. The company has warned that sales could slip
another 5 percent in 2014 in part because of the slow-motion
recovery of the global construction market.
Analysts say that hasn't completely derailed Caterpillar's
goal of reaching $100 billion in annual revenues by 2020, but it
has made the target a little harder to reach. Hence the focus on
dealer performance, which Caterpillar says is a way to
significantly lift sales even if construction and mining
fundamentals don't improve dramatically anytime soon.
Caterpillar is focused on nine or 10 dealer metrics, most of
which it refuses to discuss with analysts or the media. That has
made it difficult for investors to assess the likelihood the
move will deliver the promised results.
Ann Duignan, an analyst at JP Morgan, is among those who say
they have more questions than answers about the dealer effort
and remain dubious about the effect it will have on the
company's top and bottom lines. "It's hard to assess accurately
because they didn't give us enough detail," Duignan says.
But in conversations about the program with Reuters, top
executives have made it clear that dealers need to significantly
increase the performance of their parts and service departments
and to boost their share of the global parts and service market.
A key gauge here is something Caterpillar calls "the
absorption rate," which measures how long a dealership could
keep its doors open if it never sold another piece of equipment
and had to survive on the profits booked from servicing existing
machines in its territory.
If a dealer's gross profit from those parts and service
sales can cover its total overhead and interest expenses for a
year, the dealer is said to have a 100 percent absorption rate.
For years, 100 percent was considered good enough.
No more. Dealers' new absorption-rate goals will be
different, but they have all been given until 2018 to improve
performance. Leveraging the insights the embedded technology
affords them is one way to get there.
Even the best dealers in the network are being assigned new
goals that Jim Parker, the owner of Carter Machinery, a
Caterpillar dealership in Salem, Virginia, says "won't be a
lay-up."
Tapping into the technology already deployed on
Caterpillar's machines could make their task a little easier.
For years now, Caterpillar has been installing all kinds of
cameras, sensors and satellite-based positioning control and
guidance systems on its machines to help customers increase
their productivity and efficiency and eliminate workplace
accidents.
Those electronic gadgets and the remote monitoring they make
possible have created a huge opportunity for dealers to move
beyond the equipment and parts and services sales and into the
potentially much-more lucrative fleet-management business.
Dealers already offer a tiered fleet-management program,
which is marketed as CAT Equipment Management Solutions (EMS).
Indeed a highlight of Caterpillar's exhibit at the recent
ConExpo trade show in Las Vegas was a demonstration of how the
system works for customers and dealers.
Caterpillar wants dealers to move more customers into
higher-levels of EMS, where dealers take over monitoring of the
equipment and - at the highest level - actually take over the
management of customers' fleets.
The company has tried to increase dealer buy-in to the plan
by asking 20 of its top-performing distributors - including
Parker in Virginia - to help design its carrots and sticks. So
far, Levenick says there has been little resistance to the basic
goals. But Parker says talk of raising performance measures has
prompted some nervousness among dealers.
"We have a common set of metrics. You know what they are,
and you know they're weighted. And that's how Caterpillar is
going to judge every dealer. It's very, very black and white.
It's about market share," he says.
"But I know some dealers - because they're friends of mine -
are saying, 'I got some work to do.'"
(Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago; Editing by Prudence
Crowther)