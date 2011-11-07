UPDATE 1-Caterpillar plans California depot, up to 150 jobs

* Tejon Ranch depots joins growing distribution network
Nov 7 Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) said Monday it
plans to add 100 to 150 jobs in central California in late 2012
when it opens another parts depot as part of its ongoing
expansion its distribution business.
The new California Distribution Center, run by the
company's Caterpillar Logistics Inc, will be located in the
Tejon Ranch region. It will primarily service U.S. dealers and
customers, and likely support some export activities as well,
Caterpillar spokeswoman Bridgett Young said.
Peoria, Illinois-based Caterpillar has been adding depots
in recent years, including a new operation in Spokane,
Washington announced earlier this year. Caterpillar recently
opened depots in Waco, Texas, and Clayton, Ohio.
Caterpillar is upgrading distribution operations in markets
like Dubai, Belgium, Australia and China. The company said it
also is in the "planning stage" for other key growth markets.
(Reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit; Editing by Richard
Chang)