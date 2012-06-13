版本:
2012年 6月 14日

UPDATE 1-Caterpillar raises dividend by 13 pct

June 13 Caterpillar Inc said its board voted to increase the quarterly payout by 13 percent, the latest in a string of dividend increases from diversified U.S. manufacturers.

The company, the world's largest maker of earth-moving equipment, declared a dividend of 52 cents per share, compared with 46 cents earlier.

Rockwell Automation Inc last week said its board had authorized a $1 billion stock buyback and raised the quarterly dividend by 11 percent.

Farm equipment maker Agco Corp also said it was considering paying its shareholders a regular dividend.

Caterpillar's shares were down slightly at $86.57 in afternoon trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

