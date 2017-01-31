版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 31日 星期二 23:12 BJT

Caterpillar to move headquarters to Chicago area

Jan 31 Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to the Chicago area from Peoria, Illinois later this year to move closer to a global transportation hub and make it easier to recruit executives.

A limited number of senior executives and some relocated from Peoria will be based at the new headquarters, and about 300 will be based there once the facility is fully operational, the company said in a statement.

The company did not specify the exact location of its new headquarters. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐