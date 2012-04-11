Caterpillar taps former W. House hopeful Huntsman

April 11 Caterpillar Inc named Jon Huntsman Jr., a former contender for the Republican presidential nomination, to its board of directors on Wednesday.

The world's largest maker of earth-moving equipment said it picked the former Utah governor for his experience in the public sphere and a private sector stint at chemical maker Huntsman Corp, which was founded by his father.

Huntsman, 51, spoke often on the campaign trail of the United States being "on the cusp of a manufacturing renaissance." He dropped out of the race after a disappointing third-place finish in January's New Hampshire primary.

A political moderate who served as the Obama administration's ambassador to China from 2009 to 2011, Huntsman in February was named a director of Ford Motor Co.