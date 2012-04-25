Caterpillar Q1 profit rises, outlook lifted

BRIEF-North American Palladium sees 2017 production of between 180,000 and 190,000 ounces of palladium
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
April 25 Caterpillar Inc reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday due to continued demand for replacement machinery in North America and growth in its mining business.
The world's largest maker of construction machinery reported net earnings of $1.6 billion, or $2.37 per share, compared with $1.2 billion, or $1.84 per share, a year earlier.
Caterpillar's sales rose 23 percent to $16 billion during the first quarter, the company said.
The company also increased its profit outlook for the year to $9.50 per share, up from $9.25 previously.
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance