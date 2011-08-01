UPDATE 1-Caterpillar to expand remanufacturing facility in West Fargo

(Follows alerts)
Aug 1 Heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc
said it planned to expand its remanufacturing facility
in West Fargo, North Dakota to meet the growing demand for drive
train components for large off-highway trucks and other mining
equipment.
The maker of equipment used in mining and construction said
it will invest $50 million to increase production capacity for
high-tech machining, metal additive processes and metallurgical
lab.
The company expects the construction to start this month and
operations to begin in June 2012.
It sees adding about 250 workers when the expansion is
complete and fully operational.
