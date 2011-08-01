UPDATE 1-Caterpillar to expand remanufacturing facility in West Fargo

(Follows alerts)

Aug 1 Heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc said it planned to expand its remanufacturing facility in West Fargo, North Dakota to meet the growing demand for drive train components for large off-highway trucks and other mining equipment.

The maker of equipment used in mining and construction said it will invest $50 million to increase production capacity for high-tech machining, metal additive processes and metallurgical lab.

The company expects the construction to start this month and operations to begin in June 2012.

It sees adding about 250 workers when the expansion is complete and fully operational.

Shares of the company closed at $100.72 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.