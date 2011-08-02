UPDATE 1-Caterpillar plans new manufacturing facility in China

* Production at the facility scheduled for mid-2012

* Facility will employ 400 people (Follows alerts)

Aug 1 Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) said it plans to open a new manufacturing facility in China to produce undercarriage components used in hydraulic excavators.

The facility will be located in the Xuzhou Economic Development Zone and when fully operational will employ about 400 people, Caterpillar said in a statement.

Production at the facility is scheduled for mid-2012, the company said.

Shares of the company closed at $100.72 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

