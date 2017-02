(Follows alerts)

Aug 18 Caterpillar Inc said it would start expansion of its work tools business in Wamego, Kansas, to meet the expected increase in customer demand.

The Wamego facility makes buckets, blades and other work tools that are used on CAT machinery.

The heavy machinery maker said it would begin constructing a 40,000-square-foot building in Wamego, that would bring the total manufacturing space to nearly a quarter million square feet.

Caterpillar said the expansion would add about 120 positions once the new facility was fully operational, bringing the total workforce to 500 people.

The company said it planned to invest $3 billion in capital expenditure in 2011, half of which would be invested at its operations in the United States.

Shares of the company closed at $83.33 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.