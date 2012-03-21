UPDATE 2-Caterpillar to expand excavator capacity in China

* To boost hydraulic excavator production by 80 pct

* To begin output of wheeled excavators in China in 2014

* Wheeled excavator output in France to continue

March 21 Caterpillar Inc, the world's biggest heavy machinery maker, announced plans on Wednesday to expand production in China, a country central to its expectations for record sales and profits this year.

It said it would increase hydraulic excavator production by 80 percent in China with a new facility due to be completed in 2016. It will also begin production of wheeled excavators at Caterpillar Xuzhou Ltd (CXL) beginning in early 2014. It did not provide any investment figures.

Calls to Caterpillar in China went unanswered.

Caterpillar Chief Executive Doug Oberhelman said on Feb. 29, during a visit to Chile, that the company expected record sales and profits this year off the back of activity in both China and the United States.

It reported a 58 percent increase in fourth-quarter earnings that blew away Wall Street forecasts following record sales of construction and mining equipment, capping a record 2011 for sales and income.

It boosted capital spending for 2012 to $4 billion from $2.6 billion in 2011.

CXL is the company's manufacturing flagship in China, Caterpillar said. The company has 17 facilities in China and nine more under construction.

Oberhelman said the expansion plans were aimed at a growing base of customers in China.

Caterpillar also produces wheeled excavators in Grenoble, France. It said production there would continue.

"We are expanding our production capabilities as this market continues to grow," Gary Stampanato, Caterpillar vice president with responsibility for excavators, said.

Earlier in March, the company announced it would invest $450 million to take full control of its Japanese joint venture.