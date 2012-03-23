UPDATE 1-Caterpillar to expand production at Chinese unit

March 22 Caterpillar Inc, the world's
biggest heavy machinery maker, said it plans to increase
investments for new products and expand capacity at its Chinese
construction equipment unit, making it the second such
investment plan in a week.
Earlier this week, the company announced plans to expand
hydraulic excavator production in China, a country central to
its expectations for record sales and profits this year.
Caterpillar said it will add a new line of Shandong
Engineering Machinery (SEM) branded track-type tractors and
increase capacity for wheel loaders.
"With this...Caterpillar will have nearly tripled SEM wheel
loader capacity by 2014 when all wheel loader expansion plans
are expected to be completed," Caterpillar's chief executive,
Doug Oberhelman, said in a statement.
The company also said it expects initial production of
SEM-branded track-type tractors in late 2012.
SEM was bought by Caterpillar in 2008 and currently produces
wheel loaders, motor graders and paving products.