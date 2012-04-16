版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二 03:32 BJT

UPDATE 1-Caterpillar to sell part of Bucyrus distribution to Ferreyros

April 16 Caterpillar Inc, the world's biggest heavy machinery maker, said it would sell its Bucyrus distribution and support business in Peru to its distributor Ferreyros for $75 million.

Caterpillar had bought mining equipment maker Bucyrus International for $7.6 billion last year.

It sold parts of the Bucyrus businesses in similar deals in December last year and early this year.

Caterpillar said about 70 former Bucyrus employees will move to Ferreyros.

Shares of Caterpillar were trading up 1 percent at $107.04 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐