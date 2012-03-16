UPDATE 1-Caterpillar says CEO of Japan unit to retire

March 15 Caterpillar Inc said Ali Bahaj, chief executive for the company's Japan operations, will retire effective May 1, and the construction machinery maker named Noriyuki Takeuchi as president to replace Bahaj.

Takeuchi will also take over as the country manager of Caterpillar Japan, the company said in a statement.

Ali Bahaj, who served the company for 32 years, was formerly the vice president for group company Caterpillar Inc.

Earlier this month, Caterpillar Inc had said it would spend 36.5 billion yen (about $450 million) to take full control of its Japanese joint venture to strengthen its expansion in Asian markets.