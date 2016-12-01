UPDATE 1-Caterpillar says Wall St "too optimistic" on 2017 profit estimate

(Adds details, background)
Dec 1 Caterpillar Inc, the world's
largest construction and mining equipment maker, said analysts'
earnings expectations for 2017 were "too optimistic" as oil
prices continued to remained volatile.
The company, however, said it was encouraged by the
potential of a U.S. infrastructure bill, tax reforms, commodity
prices and the recent announcement by the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to curb production.
Oil prices soared more than 10 pct on Wednesday as some of
the world's largest producers agreed to curtail production for
the first time since 2008 in a bid to support prices.
Analysts on average expect Caterpillar to report 2017
earnings of $3.25 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. The company said the consensus sales estimate of $38
billion was a reasonable midpoint expectation. (bit.ly/2gDe4x3)
Caterpillar, considered a bellwether for global industrial
demand, cut its 2016 revenue outlook for the second time in
October, hurt by weak demand for new heavy machinery partly due
to slowing global economic growth and weak oil prices.
The company's shares have jumped 14 percent since the
surprise victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential
election.
Trump has pledged to spend $1 trillion over 10 years on
building infrastructure, providing a much needed boost to the
beaten-down construction equipment and primary metals companies.
Caterpillar said on Thursday that a potential infrastructure
bill would have little impact in 2017.
The company's shares were up 0.4 percent at $96.00 in
afternoon trading, after hitting a nearly two-year high of
$97.30 earlier in the session.
Caterpillar said in October it did not expect 2017 to be
very different from 2016. For 2016, the company had then
forecast adjusted earnings of $3.25 per share and revenue of
about $39 billion.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)