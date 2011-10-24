REFILE-UPDATE 1-Caterpillar quarterly earnings rise 44 percent

(Corrects spelling of Bucyrus in 6th paragraph)
Oct 24 - Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) reported a 44
percent quarterly earnings increase and record revenue due to
strong demand, far exceeding analyst estimates.
The world's largest heavy machinery manufacturer reported
third-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders of
$1.14 billion, or $1.71 per share, compared with $792 million,
or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected Caterpillar to earn $1.54
per share in the third quarter.
Sales rose 41 percent to $15.7 billion, which is a record,
according to the company.
Caterpillar said full-year 2011 results would come in at
the highest end of its previous outlook.
The company now expects annual revenue of $58 billion,
including its recent acquisition of Bucyrus. Its previous
forecast had been a range of $56 billion and $58 billion.
Profit is now expected to come in at $6.75 per share for
the year, compared to a prior forecast of $6.25 to $6.75.
The company also gave initial projections for 2012 revenue,
saying it expects sales to improve 10 percent to 20 percent
next year.
(Reporting by John D. Stoll in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)