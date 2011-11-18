UPDATE 1-Caterpillar dealer sales up 31 pct in last 3 mos

* Growth picks up in North America
* Slows in Europe, Middle East and Africa
Nov 18 Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) said on Friday
its dealers' sales of heavy equipment grew 31 percent in the
three months ended Oct. 31, as a pickup in North America and
Asia offset slower growth in Europe, the Middle East and
Africa.
North American dealer sales rose 38 percent in the period,
faster than the 26 percent growth reported in the three months
ended Sept. 30. Dealer sales in Europe, the Middle East and
Africa were up 32 percent, slower growth than the 41 percent
rate reported a month earlier.
Rising concerns about Europe's spreading sovereign debt
crisis have investors focused on the continent.
The Peoria, Illinois-based company's overall dealer sales
growth rate was steady with the pace reported in the three
months ended Sept. 30, Caterpillar said in a filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Caterpillar, the world's largest maker of heavy equipment,
competes with companies including Japan's Komatsu Ltd (6301.T)
and South Korea's Doosan Infracore Co Ltd (042670.KS).
(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)