UPDATE 1-Caterpillar dealer sales up 31 pct in last 3 mos

* Growth picks up in North America

* Slows in Europe, Middle East and Africa

Nov 18 Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) said on Friday its dealers' sales of heavy equipment grew 31 percent in the three months ended Oct. 31, as a pickup in North America and Asia offset slower growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

North American dealer sales rose 38 percent in the period, faster than the 26 percent growth reported in the three months ended Sept. 30. Dealer sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa were up 32 percent, slower growth than the 41 percent rate reported a month earlier.

Rising concerns about Europe's spreading sovereign debt crisis have investors focused on the continent.

The Peoria, Illinois-based company's overall dealer sales growth rate was steady with the pace reported in the three months ended Sept. 30, Caterpillar said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Caterpillar, the world's largest maker of heavy equipment, competes with companies including Japan's Komatsu Ltd (6301.T) and South Korea's Doosan Infracore Co Ltd (042670.KS). (Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)