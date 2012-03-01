UPDATE 1-Caterpillar taking full control of Japan venture

* Buying out Mitsubishi Heavy for $450 million
* Company strategy centered on emerging markets
* Record profits forecast on pick up in U.S., China
TOKYO, March 1 Caterpillar Inc,
the world's largest heavy machinery maker, said it would spend
36.5 billion yen (about $450 million) to take full control of
its Japanese joint venture to strengthen its expansion in Asian
markets.
The Peoria, Illinois based company said it would buy out
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd's remaining one-third
stake in Caterpillar Japan Ltd, which makes hydraulic excavators
and other earthmoving equipment. The deal is expected to close
in the April-June quarter.
The two companies set up a 50-50 joint venture in 1963.
Caterpillar, which competes with smaller Japanese rival Komatsu
Ltd, raised its stake to two-thirds in 2008.
The latest decision reflects Caterpillar's strategy to focus
on competing in emerging markets of Asia and the Commonwealth of
Independent States, Rich Lavin, group president in charge of
construction industries and growth markets, said in a statement.
The company's chief executive, Doug Oberhelman, told
reporters previously that he expects record sales and profit
this year as economic activity in China and the United States
picks up.
In 2011, Caterpillar booked revenue of $14.99 billion in the
Asia-Pacific region, or about a quarter of its total $60.14
billion, according to its financial statement.
By comparison, Komatsu booked sales of 1.176 trillion yen
($14.53 billion) when combining Japan, China, and Asia-Oceania
sales for the year ended March 2011, its most recently completed
full financial year. That was nearly two-thirds of its total
annual sales of 1.843 trillion yen ($22.77 billion).