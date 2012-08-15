版本:
Caterpillar signs tentative deal with striking Illinois workers

Aug 15 Caterpillar Inc said it has signed a tentative, six-year agreement with striking workers at a plant in Joliet, Illinois.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The deal still needs to be approved by the union's roughly 800 workers. The Joliet plant makes hydraulic parts for much of Caterpillar's construction equipment.

A representative of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers was not immediately available to comment.

The strike began on May 1.

