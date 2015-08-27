REFILE-Caterpillar Inc plans to cut 475 more jobs amid revenue decline

(Corrects misspelling of affect in fifth paragraph)
By Meredith Davis
Aug 27 Heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar
Inc said it plans a new round of layoffs to cut costs as
declining revenues from global mining and construction
activities erodes its bottom line.
The Peoria, Illinois-based company said it notified workers
earlier this week it will reduce staff in its customer services
support division by cutting 475 jobs. The move comes after the
company previously announced about 270 layoffs for Illinois
employees.
"The restructuring is a result of a consolidation of several
divisions combined with current business conditions,"
spokeswoman Lisa Miller said in a written statement.
Caterpillar has let go about 4,800 employees over the past
year and has cut 20,000 full-time employees worldwide since
2012, more than 10 percent of its global workforce.
The most recent layoffs will primarily affect employees at
facilities around central Illinois, including Peoria and Morton,
but will also include some global positions, Miller said.
The positions were responsible for supporting after-market
parts and service and handling customer and dealer support,
Miller said.
The layoffs are expected to take effect on various dates and
some may not be effective for several months. The impacted
workers are office personnel and are not union-represented
employees.
In July, the company reported a drop in quarterly profit due
to an expected decline in construction revenue on reduced
residential building activity in China and Brazil, soft sales
related to oil and gas construction in the United States and the
strong U.S. dollar undercutting the value of sales in Europe.
(Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Alan
Crosby)