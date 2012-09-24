版本:
Caterpillar cuts 2015 earnings forecast, citing slowing growth

LAS VEGAS, Sept 24 Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest maker of earth-moving equipment, has cut its 2015 earnings forecast, citing weak economic conditions around the world, according to a presentation the company will make on Monday.

The company expects to earn $12 to $18 per share in 2015. Caterpillar had previously forecast 2015 earnings of $15 to $20 per share.

